Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Sunday, Oct. 18

DANIEL D’AURIA PHOTO EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO ART EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

HAK VOGRIN ILLUSTRATED EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

LENNOX WARNER ART EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

GREGORY’S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: Fridays through Mondays through October; lunch and dinner specials; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.

PUMPKIN PAINTING WEEKEND AT THE STUDIO: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 18; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $25. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtworks.com.

CORVETTE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sponsored by The Original Garden State Corvette Club; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.

Monday, Oct. 19

2020 FALL LECTURE SERIES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual lecture hosted by Longport Public Library; Joanne Kinsey of Rutgers Edu will be presenting this virtual lecture, “Cooking Basics & Kitchen Hacks”; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ONLINE RESUME WORKSHOP: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; workshop will cover the basics of writing a strong resume that makes applicants attractive to a prospective employer; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

RESOURCE FAIR VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m.; online presentation hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn about organizations that are currently open & the services that they offer. 609-652-0230.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL SCREENING OF ‘A PLASTIC OCEAN’ AND PANEL DISCUSSION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; virtual screening of a shortened version of “A Plastic Ocean” will be shown, followed by a panel discussion of local environmental organizations; sponsored by Go Green Galloway — Sustainable Task Force; pre-registration required. GoGreenGalloway.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — GRANDPARENTS: FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join the conversation about communication techniques that promote a greater sense of connection and create healthier relationships during the pandemic. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 10 a.m. to noon; held remotely via Zoom with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MASK-’QUERADE’ WEEKEND: noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 24; fun-filled fall weekend at Lazy Eye Distillery; Lazy Eye Distillery, 1328 Harding Highway, Richland, $10. LazyEyeDistillery.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Oct. 24, “Dracula”; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, “It’s a Shore Holiday”; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, “Nutcracker”; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, “Carmen”; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, “Romeo and Juliet”; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new “Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club.” 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING — VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey’s Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

Dining out

Tuesday, Oct. 20

DINNER AND A MOVIE: 5 p.m.; enjoy a full course meal including a kosher meat main course, salad, soup and dessert; kosher laws will be observed; masks and social distancing required, temperatures taken when entering; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

For kids

Sunday, Oct. 18

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Golf

Monday, Nov. 2

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point — Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

Groups

Monday, Oct. 19

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; Sandy Pages book club will be meeting to discuss “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi; virtual meeting; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Oct. 22

COFFEE KLATCH — ONLINE PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 19; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; registration requested. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October “Love Lies” by Amanda Lamb (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY PRO-AM GOLF TOURNAMENT: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; I. Rice & Company presents The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament; professional golfers will team with amateur foursomes to compete for $11K in prizes; Galloway National Golf Club, 270 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; $350 individuals, $1400 foursomes. 609-485-0800 or TheArcAtlantic.org/golf.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Health, fitness

Tuesday, Oct. 20

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda’s Club; Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Thursday, Oct. 22

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m.; online seminar hosted by Hafetz and Associates and Gilda’s Club; Steve Michael will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; registration requested. 609-732-0607 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.

Thursday, Nov. 12

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Sunday, Oct. 18

BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY CONCERT: 2 to 3 p.m.; virtual concert; variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36, more popularly known as Enigma Variations. 856-857-6555 or BayAtlanticSymphony.org.

