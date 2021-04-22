Community calendar

RENAISSANCE FAIRE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to Olde England; vendors, comedy, tragedy, sword fighting, dance, song, knights, jesters and more; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

SEA ISLE CITY JOB FAIR: bring your resume and apply for employment at one of the many participating businesses throughout Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

SPRING CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by South Jersey Mopar Connection; all makes and models welcome; $20 car registration fee; dash plaques to the first 100 cars, music, trophies, door prizes, discount food coupons provided to participants; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township; rain date April 25. 609-226-3814 or sjmoparconnection@gmail.com

For kids

Friday, April 23

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.