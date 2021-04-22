 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Events

Friday, April 23

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; “Nothing Matters” is a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898.

EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30; for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

‘HERE COMES THE SUN’ WEEKEND: April 23, 24, 25; music, art, and other activities; sponsored by the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club and the South Jersey Jazz Society; various locations in Somers Point’s Bayfront Historic District; free. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org/Sun.

Saturday, April 24

GIANT YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; hosted by Cologne Fire Ladies Auxiliary; Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave., Cologne, $15 inside spaces, $10 outdoor spaces. 609-965-0419 or CVFD.org.

RENAISSANCE FAIRE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to Olde England; vendors, comedy, tragedy, sword fighting, dance, song, knights, jesters and more; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

SEA ISLE CITY JOB FAIR: bring your resume and apply for employment at one of the many participating businesses throughout Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

SPRING CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sponsored by South Jersey Mopar Connection; all makes and models welcome; $20 car registration fee; dash plaques to the first 100 cars, music, trophies, door prizes, discount food coupons provided to participants; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township; rain date April 25. 609-226-3814 or sjmoparconnection@gmail.com

For kids

Friday, April 23

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

TEEN BLACKOUT POETRY CONTEST: through April 24; for teens ages 13 to 18; celebrates National Poetry Month; mixture of poetry and art made by taking discarded pages from a newspaper, magazine, or book, and blacking out the unwanted words to create a poem; pick up a kit at the library; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 21

VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.

Groups

Sunday, April 25

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 26

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Friday, April 23

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, April 26

‘EARLY ONSET PSYCHOSIS...HOW TO RECOGNIZE AND WHAT YOU CAN DO’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; NAMI Atlantic Cape May Education Program; hosted on Zoom; special speaker is Megan Gluchoski, LSW and team lead of Coordinated Specialty Care and Clinical High Risk Psychosis from Oaks Integrated Care; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Religion

Sunday, May 2

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

