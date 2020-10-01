Community calendar

SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Oct. 3

ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM — SKRIBBL.IO: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic City Free Public Library invites teenagers to play Skribbl.io, a fun online drawing and guessing game; meet up on Zoom and share the link to the game room. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17; for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Friday, Oct. 2