Community calendar

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5:40 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion for the top prize; free to Village Members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByThe Shore.org.

For kids

Tuesday, April 27

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; hosted by Cumberland County Library; teens are invited to read and discuss the book “The Opposite of Always” by Justin Reynolds. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays; virtual storytime for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.