Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, April 27
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; discussion program on world affairs. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 28
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrate diversity and inclusion; registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet on Zoom to discuss; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103.
HISTORY OF MOTOWN: 2 to 3 p.m.; author Kit O’Toole will discuss how Motown began as the first black-owned label in 1959; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5:40 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion for the top prize; free to Village Members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByThe Shore.org.
For kids
Tuesday, April 27
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; hosted by Cumberland County Library; teens are invited to read and discuss the book “The Opposite of Always” by Justin Reynolds. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays; virtual storytime for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; hosted by Vineland Public Library; registration requested. 8567944244 or vinelandlibrary.org/childrens.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Religion
Sunday, May 2
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.