 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Tuesday, April 27

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; discussion program on world affairs. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, April 28

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrate diversity and inclusion; registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet on Zoom to discuss; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103.

HISTORY OF MOTOWN: 2 to 3 p.m.; author Kit O’Toole will discuss how Motown began as the first black-owned label in 1959; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5:40 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion for the top prize; free to Village Members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByThe Shore.org.

For kids

Tuesday, April 27

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 6 p.m.; for ages 13 to 18; hosted by Cumberland County Library; teens are invited to read and discuss the book “The Opposite of Always” by Justin Reynolds. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays; virtual storytime for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; hosted by Vineland Public Library; registration requested. 8567944244 or vinelandlibrary.org/childrens.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 21

VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.

Religion

Sunday, May 2

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News