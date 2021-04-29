Community calendar

Events
Friday, April 30
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; local professional and amateur photographers; 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
FREE TREES FOR BVT RESIDENTS: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m; part of the NJ Tree Recovery Program; sponsored by Buena Vista Township Environmental Commission and Sustainable Jersey Team; curbside pick up; Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena; reservation required. 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: through May 31; opening of a new photo art exhibit “Cumberland Pastoral”; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
WOMAN’S CLUB OF VINELAND BOOK & PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30, May 1; flowers consist of hanging plants, potted flowers, and vegetable and flower flats; The Woman’s Club of Vineland, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. 856-498-3161.
Saturday, May 1
MORNING BINGO: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. games begin, Wednesdays and Saturdays; proceeds benefit church programs; over $1,000 in base prizes; refreshments for sale; St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, Northfield.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, May 2
BYA ACADEMY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’: 2 and 4 p.m.; Byrne Plaza Ampitheatre, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $15. 856-266-4154 or BeYouArtsNJ.com.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com.
Dining out
Saturday, May 22
HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH SALE: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Dept. Company 4, Oak and Main roads, Vineland; $10 for two sandwiches; drive up curbside delivery only; tickets available from any member or visit fire department Facebook page; portion of proceeds donated to Pennies in Action breast cancer research organization in honor of longtime local first responder supporter Pear Giordano.
Fundraisers
Saturday, May 15
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by The Charity League, serving Atlantic County; unique new and used items; sales benefit local charities; rain date May 22; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point; masks required. 609-432-6822 or email info.thecharityleague@gmail.com.
For kids
Friday, April 30
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: families are invited to visit the library to pick up crafts kit; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Groups
Sunday, May 2
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 3
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, April 30
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, May 4
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Wednesday, May 5
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NURSE’S ROUNDTABLE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; “Choosing a New Doctor & COVID-19 Update”; learn how to conduct research for a new doctor, what to look for and if you should hold an interview. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, May 13
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second, third and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Sunday, May 2
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.