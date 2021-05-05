Community calendar

Wednesday, May 12

BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, “The Woman in the Green Dress” by Tea Cooper; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, May 17

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, May 19

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.