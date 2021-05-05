Community calendar

Events
Friday, May 7
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; opening of a new photo art exhibit captioned “Cumberland Pastoral”; captures the unique diversity, color and splendor of the Cumberland County landscape; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘NOTHING MATTERS’: 8 to 9:15 p.m. daily through May 9; online event; “Nothing Matters” is a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time; donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents 13 local professional and amateur photographers. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
MOTHER’S DAY: MANICURE EVENT: 3 to 6:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; paraffin wax and manicure kits for you to spend some time with you or bonding with a person of your choice; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, May 8
AFRICAN VIOLET SALE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Southern New Jersey African Violet Club is sponsoring an African Violet Plant sale; other house plants and supplies will also be available; Elwood Volunteer Fire Company, 414 Elwood Road, Elwood. snjavc.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 1 to 2 p.m.; “Reflections of a General’s Wife”; join for this virtual program sharing revolutionary history from the perspective of George Washington’s wife, Martha; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MARGATE COMMUNITY CHURCH SPRING FESTIVAL: 2 to 4 p.m.; petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, games and music by Kenny I; Josie Kelly’s Food Truck; Mother’s Day flowers available for purchase; Margate Community Church Grounds, 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-822-5050 or margatecommun-itychurch.com.
SCOUT SHOW: for ages 6 to 20; free outdoor expo showcasing scouting activities such as archery, map and compass, fishing, camping and racing pinewood derby cars; Historic Smithville Village Green, Smithville. 609-548-8730 or JerseyShoreScouts.org/ScoutShow.
SEA ISLE CITY YARD SALE: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; community-wide yard sale featuring treasures, treats, and toys of all shapes and sizes; various locations in Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
For kids
Friday, May 7
MOMMY & ME PAINT KIT PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pick up an art activity kit that you can do with your child to celebrate Mother’s Day; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or InlandFSC.org.
Tuesday, May 11
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, May 7
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, May 8
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; May 8: African Violent Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Sunday, May 9
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, May 10
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, May 11
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, May 12
BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, “The Woman in the Green Dress” by Tea Cooper; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, May 17
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, May 19
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Tuesday, May 25
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP — ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women’s peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 7
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, May 7
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, May 11
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL HEALTHY HOMES WORKSHOP: 4 to 5 p.m.; Kelly McLaughlin from SNJPC answers questions; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Thursday, May 13
FAMILY FITNESS: SCAVENGER HUNT SHOW & TELL: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon select Thursdays; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Thursday, May 13
‘NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!’ WITH DAVID FOX-ESTRIN: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom; David Fox-Estrin has spoken at the United Nations, the ADL, The Shoah Foundation, as well as many Universities and Holocaust Resource Centers; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.