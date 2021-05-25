Community calendar

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES
Friday, May 28
ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic County will honor the sacrifice and service of its fallen military veterans; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 State Route 50, Estell Manor. 609-343-2313 or ACLink.org.
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CEREMONY: noon; honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom; songs will be performed by Shore team members Michael Green and Saundra Stokes; front lawn of Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point.
Monday, May 31
MARGATE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. Winchester and Union Avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 11 a.m. to noon; service to remember local soldiers and thank them for their service; coffee and donuts served; Veterans Memorial Stone in front of Buena Vista Township Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT OSPREY POINT: 10 to 11 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will serve as host; flag honoring and memorializing Robert Henzy, an Osprey Point resident and US Army veteran, will be presented to the community; Sergeant William R. Godfrey Memorial Park., 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 10 to 11 a.m.; North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood will be honoring our fallen soldiers from every war; North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York Avenues, North Wildwood. 609-729-5832.
SEA ISLE CITY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 10 a.m.; wreath laying, patriotic hymns, local dignitaries; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-8687 or VISITSICNJ.com.
SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 11 a.m., Patriots Park, Bethel Road and First Street, Somers Point.
VFW MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by Greater Absecon Island Veteran of Foreign Wars; vocalist Donna Innes of Atlantic City, guest speaker Past Commander and Vietnam Vet Thomas Klein; light refreshments to follow; VFW Memorial Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-2240 or vfw215.org.
EVENTS
Wednesday, May 26
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
GENEALOGY—BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
OUTDOOR COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; held via Zoom; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.
Thursday, May 27
AJ MEERWALD PUBLIC SAIL SEASON OPEN: 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; see website for sail schedule; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. BayshoreCenter.org.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL SPRING OPEN HOUSE: 3 to 5 p.m.; Catholic School Open House event; open for current 6th and 7th grade students enrolled in Catholic School; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
MEMORIAL DAY BINGO VIRTUAL: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, May 29
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.org.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FUNDRAISERS
Wednesday, May 26
50/50 RAFFLE: 6 p.m. May 26 drawing; hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Regional School; fundraiser benefiting the school; 50/50 cash raffle and the winner will receive 50% of the amount received; to purchase tickets, contact svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com or call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565.
Contact: 609-272-7295