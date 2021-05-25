Community calendar

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES

Friday, May 28

ATLANTIC COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL PROGRAM: 2 to 3 p.m.; Atlantic County will honor the sacrifice and service of its fallen military veterans; Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 State Route 50, Estell Manor. 609-343-2313 or ACLink.org.

SHORE MEDICAL CENTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CEREMONY: noon; honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom; songs will be performed by Shore team members Michael Green and Saundra Stokes; front lawn of Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point.

Monday, May 31

MARGATE MOTHERS' ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; lineup 9:30 a.m. Winchester and Union Avenues in Margate, the parade will travel down Ventnor Avenue and will end at All Wars Memorial at Mansfield Avenue. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.