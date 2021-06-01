 Skip to main content
Community calendar

Events

Tuesday, June 1

COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents Somers Point 20/20, an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point's' people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, June 2

CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through June 30; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, June 3

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, June 4

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through June 25; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, June 7

GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 2 to 3 p.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800 ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, June 11

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, June 19

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, June 19

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org. 

For kids

Tuesday, June 1

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, June 1

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, June 2

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 3

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, June 4

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 7

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

Wednesday, June 9

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 12

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Monday, June 14

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Monday, June 21

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, June 2

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 3

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, June 4

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, May 22

YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Tuesday, June 1

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. June 1, 8;  Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.

Music

Thursday, June 3

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Sunday, June 6

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

Breaking News