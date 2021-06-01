Community calendar

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County offers an online support group for individuals with clutter challenges and collecting behaviors that impede their day-to-day living; group meets virtually via Zoom. 609-652-3800, ext. 303 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 3

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.