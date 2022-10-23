 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community calendar

Events

Sunday, Oct. 23

HARVEST WEEKEND PERFORMANCES: 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 23; performances by SPQR Stage Company showcasing the original works of local playwrights Heidi Mae, of Ventnor, and North Cape May’s Susan Tischler; Studio;space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $10. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.

WILDWOOD RV SHOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; features top-brand recreational vehicles from New Jersey’s largest RV dealers; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; $12. 856-228-0090 or njfallrvshow.com.

Monday, Oct. 24 DROP IN TECH WORKSHOP: WINDOWS AND ANDROID: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

FUN WITH FONDANT: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Melinda Devonshire, self-taught baker, will teach beginners how to form shapes and decorations with fondant; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

CYBER TUESDAY: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for adults; learn in-depth how to use a computer; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DANCE SOCIETY: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays; couples and singles, line dancing, social dancing, dance mixers; Fire Co. #1 Hall, Bethel Road, Somers Point; $10. 609-408-3619.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

START LEARNING SPANISH: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Dec. 6, 20; for adults and interested teens; learn conversational Spanish and practice speaking with others; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

For kids

Monday, Oct. 24

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

BABY AND TODDLER STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 27; for ages 6 to 36 months; songs and stories designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES — GALLOWAY: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Nov. 22, Dec. 13; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs Erin, Kody, Fritz and Frieda, who love sharing stories with kids; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or Atlanticlibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES — HAMILTON: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs, Erin, Kody, Fritz, and Frieda, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MEET THE CHICKEN STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for all ages; special storytime featuring Chicken Lady Gwenne Baile, along with her feathered-friend; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: OUTDOOR EDITION: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; for ages 2 to 5, accompanied by an adult; look for Miss Beth on the 14th Street side; bring a towel or blanket; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18; interactive story hour includes stories, songs, finger play and a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Groups

Sunday, Oct. 23

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Oct. 24

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else’s drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

KNITTING GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 19; meet and share knitting techniques; all levels of knitters are welcome; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for survivors of physical, sexual and/or emotional childhood abuse or neglect; meeting is online with an option to participate in person first and third Tuesdays at the Family Support Organization, 950 Tilton Road, Suite #108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: AKATA WITCH: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; virtual program presented by the Atlantic City Library; discuss “Akata Witch” by Nnedi Okorafor. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Health, fitness

Monday, Oct. 24

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 31, Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

FREE MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m.; in-person Medicare Education Seminar; Hafetz & Associates, 609 New Road, Linwood; free. 609-732-0607.

Music

Sunday, Oct. 23

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA: 3 to 5 p.m.; performance by the Glenn Miller Orchestra; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $35. 856-327-6400 or Levoy.net.

HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. LizzieRoseMusic.com.

Bus trips

Tuesday, Nov. 29

BUS TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: 11 a.m. departure from Somers Point Target Center; trip to see “A Longwood Gardens Christmas”; 4 p.m. leave Longwood Gardens; $85, includes entry ticket, bus and driver tip. 609-927-4147 or 267-882-8355 or 609-214-6967.

