Events
Saturday, Sept. 19
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; free-form, three-dimensional figures in wood, clay, glass, metal and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; registration required. ACFPL.org.
ART WALK: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; over 40 local artists; sponsored by Underground shop; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; rain date Sept. 20. 609-652-5200 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by The Charity League of Atlantic County; rain date Sept. 26; new and used items; proceeds benefit local charities; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point;wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. charityleagueac.com.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles and books; via Zoom. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MOCK INTERVIEW ON GOOGLE MEET: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live session of a mock interview; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
For kids
Saturday, Sept. 19
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 1; craft kits are intended for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required); Longport Public Library, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 19, Oct. 17; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Sept. 19: “How to Write a Story”; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents”; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Monday, Sept. 21
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Saturday, Sept. 19
THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
CELLO MUSIC LECTURE WITH BRENDA LEONARD: 7 to 8 p.m.; Bay Atlantic Symphony cellist Brenda Leonard will discuss the history of the cello and perform solo cello works composed during each of the six centuries the instrument has been in existence; held remotely via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
