 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Monday, Dec. 21

AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #capemaychristmascelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or capemaystrong.org/Christmas2020.

DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS ‘YULETIDE TALES’: available online through Dec. 30; compilation of filmed stories and songs for the holiday; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or eastlynnetheater.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

‘LE PETITE’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through December, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.com.

LONGPORT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 23; the Longport Historical Society will sponsor its annual Mitten Tree at Borough Hall during the month of December; items requested are gloves, mittens, scarves and hats; donations are distributed through local school nurse offices and local charities; The Longport Historical Society, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-410-5939.

DENNISVILLE CHRISTMAS HOUSE TOUR: virtual event available through Dec. 31; 2020 30th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour; virtual event; free. 609-602-0346 or DHHOA.org.

HOLIDAY WEEKENDS IN HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; magical talking tree, Christmas train ride; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

WINTER WONDERLAND AT THE ZOO: through Jan. 3, Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-5271 or CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.

LIVE NATIVITY PAGEANT (OUTDOORS): 5 and 6 p.m., Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg (Upper Township). 609-628-2224.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

HOLIDAY TRIVIA: 3 to 4 p.m.; held via Zoom by Journey Hospice; free, registration required. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

OUTDOOR LIVE NATIVITY: 4 to 6 p.m.; Margate Community Church’s Annual Live Nativity; Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate City. 609-822-7147 or MargateCommunityChurch.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — HOLIDAY TRIVIA: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; test your holiday knowledge; free village members and Holocaust survivors, $5 non-members, reservations due by Dec. 17. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Dining out

Tuesday, Dec. 29

BEER AND CHEESE TASTING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual presentation hosted by Longport Public Library; City Brew Tours will explore the intricacies of pairing beer and cheese while adding interactive and fun activities; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Dec. 22

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Groups

Monday, Dec. 21

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.

OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Dec. 24

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Jan. 11

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Dec. 24

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Religion

Monday, Dec. 21

ADULT EDUCATION AT TEMPLE BETH SHALOM: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom; “The Spirituality of Laughter” with Rabbi Bob Alper; uplifting and joyous program explores humor in ancient and modern Jewish tradition. 609-266-0403.

Sunday, Jan. 3

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News