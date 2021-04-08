 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0

Events

Friday, April 9

SOMERS POINT 20/20 VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; hosted by Somers Point Arts Commission; an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, April 10

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films with other film lovers; program will be held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, April 11

FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, outside spaces are $15 each. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.

WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.

Monday, April 12

ADIY FLOWER BOUQUET OUT OF COOKIES: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, April 14

UNICO’S ‘TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT’ NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO; effort to support local restaurants featuring Casaldi’s Cucina, Central Square, Linwood; to order, call 609-365-8260 and mention order is part of UNICO’s event.

For kids

Friday, April 9

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

TEEN BLACKOUT POETRY CONTEST: through April 24; for teens ages 13 to 18; celebrates National Poetry Month; blackout poetry is a mixture of poetry and art made by taking discarded pages from a newspaper, magazine, or book, and blacking out the unwanted words to create a poem; pick up a Blackout Poetry Kit at the library beginning April 1; entries are due by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Tuesday, April 13

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE TEEN ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m.; teens ages 13-18 are invited; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.

Groups

Sunday, April 11

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, April 12

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Tuesday, April 13

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Friday, April 9

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, April 13

BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Religion

Sunday, April 11

ONLINE ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.

or SeaShul.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News