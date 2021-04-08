Community calendar

Monday, April 12

ADIY FLOWER BOUQUET OUT OF COOKIES: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Wednesday, April 14

UNICO’S ‘TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT’ NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO; effort to support local restaurants featuring Casaldi’s Cucina, Central Square, Linwood; to order, call 609-365-8260 and mention order is part of UNICO’s event.

For kids

Friday, April 9

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.