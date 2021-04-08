Community calendar

Events
Friday, April 9
SOMERS POINT 20/20 VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; hosted by Somers Point Arts Commission; an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, April 10
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY FILM SOCIETY: 2 to 3 p.m; discuss movies and learn about all aspects of films with other film lovers; program will be held via Zoom; registration requested. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, April 11
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, outside spaces are $15 each. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
Monday, April 12
ADIY FLOWER BOUQUET OUT OF COOKIES: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
KNITTING SOCIAL HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through April 26; join fellow knitters virtually to chat and share your knitting ideas via Zoom; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, April 14
UNICO’S ‘TAKE OUT TO HELP OUT’ NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO; effort to support local restaurants featuring Casaldi’s Cucina, Central Square, Linwood; to order, call 609-365-8260 and mention order is part of UNICO’s event.
For kids
Friday, April 9
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TEEN BLACKOUT POETRY CONTEST: through April 24; for teens ages 13 to 18; celebrates National Poetry Month; blackout poetry is a mixture of poetry and art made by taking discarded pages from a newspaper, magazine, or book, and blacking out the unwanted words to create a poem; pick up a Blackout Poetry Kit at the library beginning April 1; entries are due by 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Tuesday, April 13
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m.; teens ages 13-18 are invited; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org/Childrens.
Groups
Sunday, April 11
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 12
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, April 13
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS — ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; for college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, April 9
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through April 30; the Atlantic City Free Public Library will hold Tai Chi/Qigong classes via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, April 13
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Sunday, April 11
ONLINE ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May; with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403.
or SeaShul.org.