Friday, Aug. 21

ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; by Gwenn Seemel; see the work online or in real life; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.

ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork is for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

VIRTUAL LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS: daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library’s website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403.

‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes focus on listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Aug. 22

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; watch the video to learn about the different devices available to help turn your home into a smart home; program will be made available via a link in the description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

Monday, Aug. 24

CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

