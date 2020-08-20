Events
Friday, Aug. 21
ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; by Gwenn Seemel; see the work online or in real life; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.
ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork is for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
VIRTUAL LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS: daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library’s website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes focus on listening, speaking, reading, grammar and writing skills; registration required. ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Aug. 22
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; watch the video to learn about the different devices available to help turn your home into a smart home; program will be made available via a link in the description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 24
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.