Community calendar

9TH ANNUAL PENGUIN PLUNGE: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; 9th Annual Penguin Plunge to benefit The African-American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Inc.; face masks required; beach at Maine and Caspian avenues, Atlantic City. 609-576-3852.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own winter indoor container garden; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 non-members. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, Jan. 7

DIAPER DRIVE: open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will begin its next session of group obedience classes; David C. Wood 4H Center of Atlantic County, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton Township. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.

Thursday, Jan. 14