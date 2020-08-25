Events

Wednesday, Aug. 26

ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. exhibited through Sept. 7; Gwenn Seemel is a Jersey shore artist who's been creating paintings and art books for 17 years, and she just released an animal alphabet book that's also a word search; see the work online or in real life; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.

ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; interpretive walk with a naturalist; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS (VIRTUAL): daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

STONE HARBOR MUSEUM VIRTUAL GALA: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor, $100. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.

'SUMMER WIND' EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

VIRTUAL GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 27

COACHING AND MOTIVATION WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; gain an understanding of the various intrinsic motivators and a practical coaching framework that can help you activate your team's ability to grow and reach these higher levels of performance; approved for 1 PDC toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.

CURRENT READS DISCUSSION (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; held virtually via GoToMeeting by Longport Public Library; join the virtual Current Reads Discussion group; share books you've read lately, get new recommendations; free; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1 to 1:40 p.m.; Cumberland County Library will be hosting a free virtual event, The Magic of Recycling Virtual Experience; join Bill Kerwood as he brings his family friendly show into your living room; witness appearances and disappearances of everyday objects; kids will even learn a trick that they can perform by themselves; registration requested. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

Friday, Aug. 28

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.

COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; come with ideas to make the community better. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE: noon to 1 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub; two-part virtual event; comprehensive look at what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. AtlantiCapeMayRegionalHub.WordPress.com.

FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.

OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.

Saturday, Aug. 29

BACHARACH VILLAGE FAMILY REUNION: 2 to 8 p.m.; 6th Annual Bacharach Village Family Reunion; bring your, tents, grills, chairs, your families and your talents; Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park, 201 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City. 856-418-7865.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

SEA ISLE CITY SIDEWALK SALE: Aug. 29, 30; stroll from store to store and join several participating businesses for the Sea Isle City Sidewalk Sale; end-of-summer merchandise, sales and specials; masks and social distancing required; participating businesses, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; watch the video to learn about the different devices available to help turn your home into a smart home; program will be made available via a link in the description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; "Oceanography," featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable Fall container garden; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust Survivors; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

KINSHIP COPING SKILLS BINGO: 5 to 6 p.m.; Coping Skills Bingo on Google Meet, hosted by New Day Family Success Center; skills will help you deal with anxiety and stress of everyday life; win a prize; open to all families in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-0230.

SAVE THE FLAVOR OF SUMMER - CANNING/FOOD PRESERVATION PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; Chris Zellers, Family & Community Health Sciences Educator for Rutgers will speak about home food safety and preservation techniques for fruits and vegetables; program will be held remotely via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB - VIRTUAL: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; with Dave Montanye; title for September, "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson (available on Hoopla); registration required. AvalonFreLibrary.org.

Thursday, Sept. 3

'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.

BACK TO SCHOOL DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center's Back to School Supply Distribution; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

For kids

Wednesday, Aug. 26

VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; join Miss Linda as she presents a new Lego Challenge each week; program will be made available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 27

ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in website description. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Golf

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Groups

Wednesday, Sept. 16

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Aug. 26

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Monday, Aug. 31

CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Wednesday, Aug. 26

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

Thursday, Aug. 27

LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

