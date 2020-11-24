Community calendar

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 18; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Nov. 28

YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.

Thursday, Dec. 3

BLOOD DRIVE: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township; walk-ins welcome or register at redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc or call 800-733-2767.

Wednesday, Dec. 9