Events
Monday, Sept. 21
SANDY PAGES VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; discuss “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
FERNANDO BOTERO ART LECTURE (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join Stockton University adjunct instructor Jack Devine for a discussion of Colombian artist Fernando Botero, followed by a Q&A session; Longport Public Library, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for puppy and beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PAIR OF OWLS TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; held on Google Meet; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge with Longport Public Library; held in the gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport; bring your own seating; held virtually if there is inclement weather; free, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
For kids
Monday, Sept. 21
FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: Toddler Time: Forest Friends Puppet Show video, hosted by New Day Family Success Center in partnership with Atlantic Prevention Resources; teaches and reinforces life skills that have future impact on the ability to resist substance abuse; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Monday, Sept. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23; held on Zoom; hosted by Hafetz and Associates; explanation of Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement or an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-653-0400.
Music
Wednesday, Sept. 16
TOM ANGELLO ALL STAR JAZZ TRIO: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; the Tom Angello All Stars featuring Dean Schneider on keyboards will perform two sets; Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, free, donations accepted. 609-927-6677 or SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Thursday, Sept. 17
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, Sept. 19
THE LADIES OF COUNTRY & BLUEGRASS: 6:30 to 9 p.m., gate opens 6 p.m.; live concert; all bands feature female leads; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; outside Albert Music Hall, rear parking lot, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown section of Ocean Township; bring chair; masks required when social distancing not possible; $5 adults, $1 ages 11 and younger. 609-971-1593 or AlbertHall.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
CELLO MUSIC LECTURE WITH BRENDA LEONARD: 7 to 8 p.m.; Bay Atlantic Symphony cellist Brenda Leonard will discuss the history of the cello and how music for the instrument has evolved from the 16th to the 21st centuries; Leonard will perform solo cello works composed during each of the six centuries the instrument has been in existence; held remotely via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
