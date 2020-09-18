Events
Sunday, Sept. 20
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; illustrator and comic book artist; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; free-form, three-dimensional figures in various mediums including wood, clay, glass, metal and paint; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Monday, Sept. 21
SANDY PAGES VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; discuss "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
FERNANDO BOTERO ART LECTURE (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join Stockton University adjunct instructor Jack Devine for a discussion of Colombian artist Fernando Botero, followed by a Q&A session; Longport Public Library, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for puppy and beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PAIR OF OWLS TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; held on Google Meet; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge with Longport Public Library; held in the gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport; bring your own seating; held virtually if there is inclement weather; free, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE - PART 2: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join the Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub for Part 2 of a virtual event discussing what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com.
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIME-HATERS (ERICACEOUS PLANTS) WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home one-hour Lime-Haters (Ericaceous Plant) online course; learn about the small flowering perennials, shrubs, ground covers, and even trees that thrive in acidic soil; $35. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu.
ON THE TOWN: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30; various locations; raffle with prizes; hosted by Kiwanis Club of Cape May; Kiwanis Club, Beach Avenue, Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Thursday, Sept. 24
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKER SERIES - PROHIBITION IN CAPE MAY COUNTY: WETTER THAN THE ATLANTIC: 6 to 8 p.m.; Delaware Bay Speaker Series is a series of lectures and programs, moving between the lighthearted and the serious to educate and entertain; enjoy Ray Rebmann's presentation "Prohibition in Cape May County: Wetter than the Atlantic"; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or bayshorecenter.org.
PET FIRST AID & CPR CERTIFICATION WEBINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; three-hour, instructor-led, online Pet First Aid & CPR course; learn how to take care of pets and other animals in the event of an emergency; $75. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu/petcare/CPR2020.html.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: ARTISTS WENDEL WHITE & GLYNNIS REED: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; register for this virtual event and become captivated by the powerful artworks of accomplished artists Wendel White and Glynnis Reed as they discuss their creative process, traditions of African American art and photography, and their approaches to interweaving identity with nature and place; WheatonArts - Virtual, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. wheatonarts.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize during this fun program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, Sept. 25
INSPIRED BY HILMA AF KLINT & SHANA KESTREL: Sept. 25; monthly group exhibit is "Inspired by Hilma af Klint," along with the new collection in our solo room by Shana Kestrel; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, reservations and masks required. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
Saturday, Sept. 26
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. Sept. 26, "Papa & Sinatra: Their Way with Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra"; 7 p.m. Oct. 24, "Dracula"; 7 p.m. Nov. 21, "It's a Shore Holiday"; 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
Saturday, Oct. 3
FIVE ORIGINAL PLAYS: 7 p.m.; Facebook live event presented by Players and Playwrights of the Jersey Shore; performed works by Tom Chin, James A. Landau, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel and Phylis Merion Shanken. 609-350-6310.
Fundraisers
Monday, Sept. 21
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies in chicken, vegetarian and beef at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
For kids
Monday, Sept. 21
FOREST FRIENDS PUPPET SHOW VIDEO: Toddler Time: Forest Friends Puppet Show video, hosted by New Day Family Success Center in partnership with Atlantic Prevention Resources; teaches and reinforces life skills that have future impact on the ability to resist substance abuse; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library's Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - STUDENTS: NAVIGATING PARENT AND SCHOOL COVID-19 RULES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Monday, Sept. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23; held on Zoom; hosted by Hafetz and Associates; Hafetz' Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-653-0400 or hafetzandassociates.com.
Music
Monday, Sept. 21
CELLO MUSIC LECTURE WITH BRENDA LEONARD: 7 to 8 p.m.; Bay Atlantic Symphony cellist Brenda Leonard will discuss the history of the cello and how music for the instrument has evolved from the 16th to the 21st centuries; Leonard will perform solo cello works composed during each of the six centuries the instrument has been in existence; held remotely via Zoom webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Religion
Sunday, Sept. 20
TASHLICH CEREMONY: noon, Huntington Avenue beach, Margate; bring bread to throw away your sins; part of Beth Israel's Days of Awe program celebrating the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur; for Zoom programs, email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org for the link. For information, call 609-641-3600. Sept. 21: 7 p.m., Racism in the Criminal Justice System, adult ed with Rabbi David Weis and Bill Subin; Sept. 22: 7 p.m., Contemporary Israeli Music Confronts Coronavirus; Sept. 23: 7 p.m., Missing Pieces of the High Holy Days with Cantor Larisa; Sept. 24: 7 p.m., The Book of Jonah; Sept. 25: 5:30 p.m., Kabbalat Shabbat Services “Shabbat Shuvah” with religious school families; Sept. 26: 11 a.m., JPlace Apples and Honey with Rabbi Weis and Miss Cookie.
