Community calendar

Events
Monday, Nov. 23
AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag capemaychristmascelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org/Christmas2020.
ADA TRILLO: ‘IF WALLS COULD SPEAK’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; in 2018, Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
‘ESTELL EMPIRE’: Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HOLIDAY COUPONING 101: HOW TO GET THE BEST DEAL VIDEO: 2 to 2:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; virtual “Holiday Couponing 101: How to Get the Best Deal” video. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DINNER AND A MOVIE: ‘RUSSELL CROWE IS UNHINGED’: 5 p.m.; full course, kosher meal and movie on the JCC’s big screen; masks required, temperature checks; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by November 19 and include its special memory. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Nov. 26
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m.; reservations due by Nov. 20; take-out meals delivered to your car with turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, string beans, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of desserts; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville; reservations due by 5 p.m. Nov. 20. 609-704-7262 or 856-777-2416 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
For kids
Tuesday, Nov. 24
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time via a link as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid’s craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, Nov. 23
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK — ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Monday, Nov. 23
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness; learn how to be a public policy advocate; Marc Hurvitz, VP NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, NAMINJ board member and certified Advocacy teacher will speak; registration required. 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIACM.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16; hosted by JFS Atlantic; virtual six-week program, presented by Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life; free. 609-350-8937 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Religion
Tuesday, Nov. 24
ECUMENICAL COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERIVCE: 7 p.m., Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City; also live online at OCTabernacle.org; hymns, words from members of clergy of various local churches; bring a donation of nonperishable food item for the local food pantry.
