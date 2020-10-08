Community calendar

SOCIAL MEDIA BASICS SEMINAR: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; discover the main uses of social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and how they differ; learn the basics of operating each platform; Mays Landing Campus. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Oct. 15

'LEARN TO DRAW A BLACK CAT' VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, pick up on Oct. 13; supplies available for pick up at New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND PERSONALIZATION TRENDS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn the latest strategies on creating personalized and relevant consumer content based on specific interests, demographics and behavior; register online with course code PDEV-118: Atlantic.edu. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.