Community calendar

Friday, Oct. 9
ADA TRILLO EXHIBIT: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
CAROLE COUZENS ART EXHIBIT (VIRTUAL): daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website to view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Carole Couzens. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DREW GRIFFITHS ART EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
HAK VOGRIN ART EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER ART EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION: Fridays through Mondays through October; lunch and dinner specials daily featuring traditional German meals; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WOMEN OF COLOR ONLINE WEBINAR: 1 p.m.; hosted by Caesars Entertainment; Women of Color Mastermind II will focus on women of color in business, featuring discussion on networking, choosing mentors and changing career paths; free; registration required. www.eventbrite.com/e/women-of-color-mastermind-ii-webinar-tickets-98167809561?aff=erelpanelorg.
Saturday, Oct. 10
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 'HALLOWEEN, A HAUNTED HISTORY': 1 to 2 p.m.; presenter Kevin Woyce will discuss the origins of the Jack-o'-lantern, Orson Welles' 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast, the first monster movies, haunted lighthouses and more; hour-long slideshow illustrated with original photographs and antique Halloween cards, advertisements, artwork, movie posters; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, Oct. 11
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point, outside spaces are $15. 609-927-7169 or 609-927-3281.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT (VIRTUAL): 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Longport Public Library; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in virtual Family-Friendly Bingo; multiple rounds with different patterns; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; discussion program about world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, associate professor of Political Science at Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SOCIAL MEDIA BASICS SEMINAR: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; discover the main uses of social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and how they differ; learn the basics of operating each platform; Mays Landing Campus. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: DECORATIVE PUMPKIN FOR ADULTS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create your own fall décor from a foam pumpkin and fall-themed napkins; kits may be picked up at the Main Library Circulation Desk or curbside. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15
'LEARN TO DRAW A BLACK CAT' VIDEO: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, pick up on Oct. 13; supplies available for pick up at New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.
SOCIAL MEDIA AND PERSONALIZATION TRENDS SEMINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn the latest strategies on creating personalized and relevant consumer content based on specific interests, demographics and behavior; register online with course code PDEV-118: Atlantic.edu. 609-653-0400 or Atlantic.edu.
SOUTH JERSEY GHOST RESEARCH WEBINAR: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Google Meet event hosted by Vineland Public Library, presented by South Jersey Ghost Research; virtually meet ghost investigators, see the types of paranormal equipment they use, hear disembodied recordings (EVPs), and view evidence of the paranormal; free, registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4243 or reference@vinelandlibrary.org or VinelandLibrary.org.
THIRD THURSDAY: 5 to 7 p.m.; join us for the reception of our "Estell Empire: Ships, Settlements, Suffrage and Society"; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; only 20 visitors are permitted in the galleries at a time; masks are required to be worn at all times; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through new "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club." 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, Oct. 9
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie are available at $22 each; apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
For kids
Friday, Oct. 7
SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; teens 13-18 are challenged to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library's website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
FREE KIDS' ART CLASSES: noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14; free art classes for ages 5 to 12 years; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP MEETING: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 17; Atlantic City Free Public Library's volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; program will be made available via a link as well as shared on the library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, Oct. 17
CHILDREN'S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: "The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America's Presidents," by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Golf
Monday, Nov. 2
SHORE MEDICAL CENTER GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11 a.m.; A Cause to Celebrate Golf Tournament, held in lieu of annual gala; funds raised will support the cost of the ongoing oncology pharmacy upgrade, a new MRI for diagnostic testing, funding of a new prostate cancer screening program, continuation of the Penn Telegenetics program, and more; includes a fresh packaged lunch and access to a post-event reception with an Italian buffet; 50/50 raffle and mulligan tickets; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point - Mays Landing Road, Somers Point; tickets for the tournament start at $150 per golfer. 609-653-3986 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Groups
Friday, Oct. 9
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Dec. 9; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for October, "Daring: My Passages" by Gail Sheehy (available on Hoopla); program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Oct. 16
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Oct. 9
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Nov. 6; open to adults of all fitness levels; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., free Online Medicare Education Seminar in association with Jewish Family Services, hosted by Hafetz' Amanda Reese. 609-732-0601 or HafetzAndAssociates.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - OPEN ENROLLMENT MEDICARE SEMINAR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Amanda Reese from Hafetz & Associates for a discussion about Medicare basic, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage Part D prescription, and supplemental plan coverage; a question and answer session will follow the presentation; reservations required by Oct. 7. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
