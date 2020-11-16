Community calendar

ADA TRILLO: IF WALLS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with our exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; virtual meeting hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

DREAM CATCHER TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Dream Catcher: Take & Make Craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

NAUTI SPIRITS DISTILLERY PRESENTS 'FLICKS ON THE FIELD': 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; movie night; fire pits; bring a chair; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; free admission. 609-770-3381 or NautiSpirits.com.

TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m.; enjoy tea virtually as you share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.