Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, Nov. 17
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
DANIEL D'AURIA PHOTO EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
'ESTELL EMPIRE': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; tells the story of the Estell family of New Jersey; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FREE VIRTUAL WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: 7 to 7:45 p.m.; hosted by ACUA; Zoom presentation for kids; remote learning experience all about animals; registration required. 609-272-6937 or ACUA.com.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; held via Zoom with Casey Zahn; presented by Avalon Library; learn how to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE ARTIST’S CORNER: FALL WREATHS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; with artist and crafter Louise Marshall Hacker; presented by JFS Atlantic; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust Survivors; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'NOTHING MATTERS': 8 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Nov. 21; written by Dave Geible, show tells the story of American journalist Ambrose Bierce; online only; $15. 609-884-5898 or EastlynneTheater.org.
VIRTUAL COLLEGE ESSAY WRITING SERIES LED BY MIGHTY WRITERS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; led by instructors from Mighty Writers, participants will work on college essays and draft stories they can use for multiple college application submissions; support will also be given for college scholarship writing and college prep, including SAT support; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Nov. 19
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
ADA TRILLO: IF WALLS COULD SPEAK - PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in conjunction with our exhibition Ada Trillo: If Walls Could Speak, the Noyes Museum is hosting an online panel discussion. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, the arts, religion, and more; bring your own coffee and bagel along to your computer; virtual meeting hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
DREAM CATCHER TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Dream Catcher: Take & Make Craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
NAUTI SPIRITS DISTILLERY PRESENTS 'FLICKS ON THE FIELD': 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; movie night; fire pits; bring a chair; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; free admission. 609-770-3381 or NautiSpirits.com.
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m.; enjoy tea virtually as you share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
THE ELEMENTS SHOW: 5 to 8 p.m. daily through Nov. 21; eclectic mix of fine art and oddities; 27 Central Ave., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: CHARLOTTE POTTER & KIM HARTY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by WheatonArts; registration requested. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Dining out
Thursday, Nov. 26
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 2 p.m.; traditional hot meal featuring turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, string beans, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of desserts; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. 609-704-7262 or 856-777-2416 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Nov. 18
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 31; hosted by Longport Public Library; free kid's craft kit available for pickup each Wednesday and Saturday; for ages 3 to 8. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS DRAW/PAINT CLASSES: 2 to 3:15 p.m.; for ages 5 to 10; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $15-$20, pre-registration required. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Thursday, Nov. 19
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; held online via Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
YOUNG ARTISTS THURSDAY DRAWING CLASS: 4 to 6 p.m.; for ages 11 and older; supplies provided; Leah Morgan Art Works, 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, Little Egg Harbor Township, $20. 609-432-1191 or LMorganArtWorks.com.
Saturday, Nov. 21
ONLINE TEEN GAME: 'AMONG US': 2 to 3 p.m.; teens are invited to play the popular online game where players try to prep their spaceship for take-off, while completing missions and uncovering an imposter bent on destruction; online-only program. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, Nov. 20
COACH BAG RAFFLE: 7 p.m.; drawing hosted by the Absegami Marching Braves Parent Association; $10 per ticket. aliciamattsonrph@gmail.com.
‘REMARCABLE RAFFLE’ TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: 2 p.m. drawing; held via Facebook Live; prizes range in value from $500 to $2,000; $50 ticket price. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
Groups
Tuesday, Nov. 17
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays; Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5; for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group to share experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Religion
Tuesday, Nov. 17
JEWISH FILM SERIES: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 18, 19; films in Hebrew with English subtitles; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; limited to 25 participants; individual movie: $6 members, $10 guests; series: $30 members, $50 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!