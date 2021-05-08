Community calendar

GENEALOGY — FAMILY HISTORY: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 11

HISTORICAL SOCIETY GUEST SPEAKER: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Upper Township Historical Preservation Society; speaker Rick Geffken; topic is “Stories of Slavery in New Jersey”; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-464-0920 or UpperTwpHistory.org.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

FLOWER GROW KIT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; visit Inland to receive a flower grow kit to brighten your garden and attract pollinators all season long; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or InlandFSC.org.