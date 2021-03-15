Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, March 16
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through April 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4; no meeting March 9, 30; hosted virtually by Avalon Free Public Library; Great Decisions is America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rowan University, will moderate. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: SHRINK ART EARRING OR KEYCHAIN: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through March 30; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; create a shrink art earring or key chain. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.
IRISH POTATOES TAKE & MAKE: 5 to 6 p.m.; supplies will be available to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; pick up on Tuesday, March 9 at New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; professional and amateur photographers depict diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
Wednesday, March 17
'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links Inc.; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Thursday, March 18
'SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR': 8 p.m.; available online through March 21; East Lynne Theater Company presents a reading of "Something to Vote For" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman; play takes place in the home of the president of an influential anti-suffrage women's club; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org/something-to-vote-for.html.
VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
Saturday, March 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
FREE RABIES CLINICS IN BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at Collings Lakes Vol. Fire Company; safe social distancing and face coverings will be required; licenses are available at the clinic; various locations. 856-697-2100, ext. 1 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, April 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through June; held remotely via Zoom by Avalon Library; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; hosted by Avalon Free Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 6
PAUSE FOR PAWS - ONLINE PET THERAPY: 10 to 11 a.m. first Tuesdays through Dec. 7; certified pet therapy dogs and their owners/handlers meet virtually once a month; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, April 14
CAPE ASSIST INTRODUCES SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS ACADEMY FOR EDUCATION PROFESSIONALS: noon April 14, May 5, June 2; virtual session hosted by Cape Assist; sessions will explore the four principles of Applied Educational Neuroscience; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/SAA.
Dining out
Wednesday, March 17
GREGORY'S ST. PATRICK'S WEEKEND CELEBRATION: March 17 through 20; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar St. Patrick's Day celebration; Irish menu will be served noon to 10 p.m.; March 17, "Wearin' of the Green" event; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
Friday, March 19
FISH DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council 6342; baked cod, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, beverages; $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger; take-outs available; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, New Jersey Avenue and Mill Road, Absecon. 609-513-2231.
Fundraisers
Saturday, March 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Tuesday, March 16
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays through April 27; Boogie Woogie Babies is a 45-minute virtual dance class for children ages six months to 3 years old; class will be broadcast live on the library's Youth Services Facebook page. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, March 17
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TWEENS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library for ages 11 to 13; virtual program will be led by instructor Amber McGuigan; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 27; ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Tuesday, March 16
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
COLLEGE STUDENT STRESS - ONLINE GROUP: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7, peer-run group provided to college students of any age to share their experiences and concerns during the pandemic. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, March 17
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, March 18
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, March 19
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, March 30
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 5
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.
Tuesday, April 6
VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.
Monday, April 12
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, March 16
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR - ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain "connected." 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
CHILDHOOD LEAD POISONING AND PREVENTION WORKSHOP - ONLINE: noon to 12:45 p.m.; 45-minute presentation for parents, guardians and anyone who works with young children under age 6; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients; reservations required by March 9. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, March 17
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, March 18
NUTRITION WORKSHOP WITH HORIZON HEALTH: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; workshop with Gina-Marie from Horizon Health; learn how nutrient-rich food can help you reduce the risk of chronic diseases as well as other tips for living a healthy life; hosted by New Day Family Success Center. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER'S & DEMENTIA VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 6 to 7 p.m.; receive an overview of Alzheimer's and dementia, and the relationship between the two; learn risk factors, FDA-approved treatments and more; presented by Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, March 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 1 to 6 p.m., VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50, Mays Landing; appointments preferred, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
Music
Thursday, March 18
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, March 17
INTRO TO HEBREW READING COURSE: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 24; held via Zoom; Temple Beth Shalom, Brigantine presents another Hebrew Reading Course–Level 1; sponsored by the National Jewish Outreach Program; registration requested. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Saturday, March 20
VIRTUAL LENTEN RETREAT: noon to 2 p.m., hosted by Ladies Philanthropy Society of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Egg Harbor Township; held via Zoom; this year's topic is 'Praying with Saint Ephraim in Today’s World'; open to the community; to register, call 609-653-8092, ext. 4 or 5, or visit holytrinityeggharbor.com.
Sunday, April 4
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.