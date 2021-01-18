Community calendar

'BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES': launching online Jan. 21; 23 artists with diverse identities will exhibit their works; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.

RELATIVES AS GRANDPARENTS TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; DIY Pom-Pom Penguin Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by and pick up the craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

SUPPORTING YOUTH DURING PANDEMIC: 9:30 a.m. to noon; annual conference hosted by Cape Assist to address the needs of youth; 'Supporting Cape May County Youth During a Global Pandemic' is the theme of the 7th annual P.R.I.D.E. Conference, open to educators, law enforcement, parents and organizations that serve young people; virtual conference is free and will be held on Zoom. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Pride2021.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Jan. 28; virtual dance class hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 6 months to 3 years old. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.