Community calendar
Community calendar

Events

Tuesday, Jan. 19

‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of “Love Your Library,” with just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; those interested will need a Google email account to access Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: HARD COVER BOOK PENDANT: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 30; create a mini hard cover book pendant; pick up at Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Thursday, Jan. 21

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

AVALON HISTORY CENTER VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; opening of the exhibit; online event; "Last Call at 36th & Ocean: Remembering Avalon favorites The Black Eagle, Gallagher's Pub, and Jack's Place"; attendees will learn about the exhibit's development, hear from our curator, and have a virtual tour of the new exhibit; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES': launching online Jan. 21; 23 artists with diverse identities will exhibit their works; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.

RELATIVES AS GRANDPARENTS TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; DIY Pom-Pom Penguin Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by and pick up the craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

SUPPORTING YOUTH DURING PANDEMIC: 9:30 a.m. to noon; annual conference hosted by Cape Assist to address the needs of youth; 'Supporting Cape May County Youth During a Global Pandemic' is the theme of the 7th annual P.R.I.D.E. Conference,  open to educators, law enforcement, parents and organizations that serve young people; virtual conference is free and will be held on Zoom. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Pride2021.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Jan. 28; virtual dance class hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 6 months to 3 years old. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; sip your own cup of tea as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, Jan. 22

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Feb. 25

REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

For kids

Tuesday, Jan. 19

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Groups

Tuesday, Jan. 19

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. oceancityafg@gmail.com.

WOMEN’S WELLNESS — AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Jan. 21

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Feb. 1

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Monday, Feb. 8

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Jan. 20

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Jan. 21

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Jan. 22

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Music

Thursday, Jan. 21

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Tuesday, Jan. 19

‘BREAK ON THROUGH TO THE OTHER SIDE: JEWISH VIEWS OF THE AFTERLIFE’: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; join Temple Beth Shalom in Brigantine for an Adult Education opportunity via Zoom with Rabbi Simcha Raphael, Ph.D., who will offer a poignant yet humorous series of three sessions on the Biblical, Rabbinic, Jewish mystical, and Contemporary perspectives of the afterlife. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.

Sunday, Feb. 7

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

