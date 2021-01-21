Community calendar

Events
Friday, Jan. 22
‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenge for teens and adults to write a story on the theme of “Love Your Library,” with just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
‘THE TALKING CURE’ EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES’: 23 artists with diverse identities exhibit their works; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Groups
Friday, Jan. 22
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Jan. 24
ONLINE MEDITATION: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Jan. 25
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
For kids
Saturday, Jan. 23
TEEN MAKE AND TAKE CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; make hand warmers in the shape of everyone’s favorite Among Us crewmates; pick up materials at Atlantic City Free Public Library, then join online event; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, Jan. 22
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Religion
Sunday, Jan. 24
BISHOP’S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: 6 p.m.; virtual Facebook event hosted by Grace Tabernacle Church, Pleasantville, to celebrate 75th birthday of Bishop Wondell Johnson; send live shoutouts by following link at gracetabernaclenj.org