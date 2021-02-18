Community calendar

Events
Friday, Feb. 19
‘CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS’: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links Inc.; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS IDA B. WELLS: available for viewing online through Feb. 28; East Lynne Theater Company presents Stephanie Garrett, reading a speech by Ida B. Wells that was delivered at the National Negro Conference (forerunner to the NAACP) in New York City in the spring of 1909; free. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
‘HOMAGE & OBLIVION’ BY SYD KROCHMALNY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘LOVE YOUR LIBRARY’ SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of ‘Love Your Library’ using just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBITION: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit; Somers Point Arts Commission presents an exhibit by 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of local people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
‘THE TALKING CURE’ EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘TRIBUTE TO AN ARTIST’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited daily through February; artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS — VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, Feb. 20
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories and more; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK: 2 to 3 p.m.; Susannah Marren discusses her novel “A Palm Beach Scandal”; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Fundraisers
Friday, Feb. 19
‘FOOD IS LOVE, SHARE SOME LOVE’ WINTER FOOD DRIVE: daily through Feb. 28; multiple drop off locations in Ocean City; hosted by Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., Ocean City. 609-399-0128.
Saturday, Feb. 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.
For kids
Friday, Feb. 19
KID’S EVENT: JACKIE ROBINSON: available for viewing online daily through Feb. 26; presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Feb. 20
HEART STRING ART: 2 to 3 p.m.; for teens; limited number of kits containing supplies for the projects will be available for pickup at the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; for kids ages 6 to 10; held via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609 345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Groups
Friday, Feb. 19
WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; discussion and support group; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Sunday, Feb. 21
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; to receive a link to join the group, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Feb. 22
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Friday, Feb. 19
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
BABY BOOMERS WELLNESS HOUR — ONLINE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; meet virtually in this meeting to discuss common experiences and struggles as well as how to stay well and remain “connected.” 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — UPSIDE OF THE COVID-19 EXPERIENCE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion about the COVID-19 experience. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Feb. 25
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
