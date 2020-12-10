Community calendar

SNOWMAN WREATH TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center; presented by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite holiday recipes and the memories they invoke; virtual program hosted by JFS Atlantic; reservations due by Dec. 10. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - CREATING YOUR BEST YEAR EVER: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion exploring creative ways to make and keep achievable New Year's resolutions for healthier and happier living in 2021; reservations due by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, Dec. 17

DIY SHOWER STEAMERS & HAND SCRUB VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or newday-fsc.org.