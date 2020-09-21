Events
Tuesday, Sept. 22
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight-week class for puppy and beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, aAssociate professor of political science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PAIR OF OWLS TAKE & MAKE CRAFT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center for those who registered for the event; held on Google Meet; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or Facebook.com/NewDayGalloway.
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; get your team together and test your knowledge with Longport Public Library; held in the gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport; bring your own seating; held virtually if there is inclement weather; free, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE — PART 2: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join the Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub for Part 2 of a virtual event discussing what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com.
GENEALOGY — BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIME-HATERS (ERICACEOUS PLANTS) WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home one-hour Lime-Haters (Ericaceous Plant) online course; learn about the small flowering perennials, shrubs, ground covers and even trees that thrive in acidic soil; $35. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu.
ON THE TOWN: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30; various locations; raffle with prizes; hosted by Kiwanis Club of Cape May; Kiwanis Club, Beach Avenue, Cape May. 609-972-6710.
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey’s Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
DREW GRIFFITHS: SOLO ART EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
HAK VOGRIN EXHIBITION: Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 1; works by illustrator and comic book artist Hak Vogrin; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
LENNOX WARNER ART EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 31; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 30; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th St. South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.
Thursday, Sept. 24
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKER SERIES — PROHIBITION IN CAPE MAY COUNTY: WETTER THAN THE ATLANTIC: 6 to 8 p.m.; Ray Rebmann’s presents “Prohibition in Cape May County: Wetter than the Atlantic;” Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or bayshorecenter.org.
PET FIRST AID & CPR CERTIFICATION WEBINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; learn how to take care of pets and other animals in the event of an emergency; $75. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu/petcare/CPR2020.html.
CONVERSATIONS: ARTISTS WENDEL WHITE & GLYNNIS REED: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; WheatonArts — Virtual, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. wheatonarts.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize during this fun program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
For Kids
Tuesday, Sept. 22
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - STUDENTS: NAVIGATING PARENT AND SCHOOL COVID-19 RULES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Fundraisers
Tuesday, Sept. 22
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies in chicken, vegetarian and beef at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
Groups
Tuesday, Sept. 22
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; via Zoom; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, Sept. 22
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 800-RED-CROSS or RedCrossBlood.org.
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23; via Zoom; hosted by Hafetz and Associates; explanation of Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement or an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-653-0400.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 24
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
