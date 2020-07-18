Events
Monday, July 20
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: ‘A WOMAN IS NO MAN’ (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 21
VIRTUAL COOKING DEMONSTRATION BY STIR IT UP CATERING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; join Chef Amy from Stir It Up Catering as she prepares a meal for us virtually; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublic-Library.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
‘SHIPWRECKS, THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF MARITIME NEW JERSEY’: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture focused on the history of New Jersey shipwrecks with Stephen Nagiewicz, Professor with Stockton College; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Thursday, July 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 24
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
Saturday, July 25
UNCORKEDCOMEDY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 7 to 11 p.m.; three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show starring NYC stand-up comedians Gino Bisconte and Sheba Mason, along with comedic host Sam Mushman; rain or shine; must be 21 or older; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $79. 609-770-8782.
Tuesday, July 28
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our virtual Family-Friendly Bingo; free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; New York Times bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 30
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION GROUP (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; virtual meeting; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including “Do You Believe in Magic?”, “Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain”,” Deadly Choices,” “Pandora’s Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong,” and “Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren’t Your Best Source of Health Information”; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
For kids
Tuesday, July 21
ONLINE BOOK DISCUSSION: ‘UNSTOPPABLE’: 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 8; read and discuss the book “Unstoppable” by Adam Rex; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 22
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: JACKBOX: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to join for fun online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 20
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Monday, July 27
NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, Manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.
