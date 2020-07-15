Events

Thursday, July 16

EXHIBIT — ‘GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT’: on display through July 25; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or greatbayartgallery.com.

POPO FLANIGAN VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT: daily through July 31; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or longportpubliclibrary.org.

CAPE ASSIST WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; virtual workshop hosted by Cape Assist; “Building Resiliency in Our Youngest Students,” for preschool and elementary educators, parents and caregivers; free. 609-522-5960 or capeassist.org/july16.

DIY BANANA ICE CREAM VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. 609-652-0230.

ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.readsquared.com.

‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or eastlynnetheater.org.

THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or margatehasmore.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIAL PURSUIT: SILVER SCREEN EDITION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; test your knowledge of Hollywood movies and actors/actresses. 609-287-8872 or jfsatlantic.org.

Friday, July 17

ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme “Summertime”; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; registration required. ACFPL.org.

OPEN-AIR THEATER OF MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; entertainment by magicians Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or belmontmagic.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic. 609-287-8872 or jfsatlantic.org.

For kids

Tuesday, July 21

ONLINE BOOK DISCUSSION: ‘UNSTOPPABLE’: 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 8; read and discuss the book “Unstoppable” by Adam Rex; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.readsquared.com.

Health, fitness

Monday, July 20

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA — BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602.

SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.

VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older. 609-522-5960 or capeassist.org.

Monday, July 27

NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; registration required. 609-517-4823.

Music

Thursday, July 16

LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or dooww.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. Abseconarts.com.

Saturday, July 18

ALBERT MUSIC HALL CONCERT: 5 to 9 p.m.; rain date July 19; outdoor concert presented by Pinelands Cultural Society; Waretown Lake Pavilion, 182 Wells Mill Road, Waretown, Ocean Township; free; light refreshments may be purchased’ bring lawn chair and face covering; social distancing should be practiced. AlbertHall.org or Facebook.com/ albertmusichall.

Wednesday, July 22

FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland, Buena Vista Township. 856-697-2100 or buenavistanj.com.

Tags

Load comments