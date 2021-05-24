Community calendar

Events
Tuesday, May 25
AVALON HISTORICAL SOCIETY PHOTO CONTEST: through May 29; entries must be dropped off during this time or mailed and received by May 29; judging will be held the first week of June. AvalonHistoryCenter.org.
COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; "Cumberland Pastoral"; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through June 29; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY COOK NIGHT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; join Mighty Writers to cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
'FINDING PEACE IN CHAOTIC TIMES': 6 to 7 p.m.; motivational speaker Constance Hallinan Lagan will help you understand the process of moving safely and securely through chaos; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 26
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
OUTDOOR COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; held via Zoom; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.
Thursday, May 27
AJ MEERWALD PUBLIC SAIL SEASON OPEN: 1 to 3 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; see website for sail schedule; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. BayshoreCenter.org.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL SPRING OPEN HOUSE: 3 to 5 p.m.; Catholic School Open House event; open for current 6th and 7th grade students enrolled in Catholic School; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
MEMORIAL DAY BINGO VIRTUAL: 3 to 4 p.m.; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Saturday, May 29
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.org.
VIRTUAL CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. May 1, 15, 29; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Fundraisers
Wednesday, May 26
50/50 RAFFLE: 6 p.m. May 26 drawing; hosted by St. Vincent de Paul Regional School; fundraiser benefiting the school; 50/50 cash raffle and the winner will receive 50% of the amount received; to purchase tickets, contact svdprs5050raffle@gmail.com or call Nancy Dixon at the school at 609-625-1565.
Saturday, June 19
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Tuesday, May 25
MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; presented via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join instructor Amber McGuigan and other teens as they explore mindfulness practices and build community; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; teens ages 13 to 18 can join for online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, May 27
8TH ANNUAL JFS AND JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per golfer. 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Tuesday, May 25
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; all-women's peer support group; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, May 26
BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: DISCUSS BLACK BUCK: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; held via Zoom; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as we celebrate diversity and inclusion through our Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club; for ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; every month the Club will announce a Movie Club Movie of the Month; Zoom discussion meeting; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, May 27
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for May, "The Glass Ocean" by Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 8 and older; discussion of "The Lion of Mars" by Jennifer Holm, via Zoom; hosted by Vineland Public Library. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLlibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Tuesday, May 25
EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. May 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist's next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.
Wednesday, May 26
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, May 27
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 28
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Thursday, May 27
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, May 26
'THE QUAKERS AS STANDARD BEARERS': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Bob Holden will tell us about the relationship between the Quakers and the Jews; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom Via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Seashul.org.
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays; held via Zoom; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
