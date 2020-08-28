Events
Monday, Aug. 31
ANIMAL ALPHABET BOOK ART EXHIBIT: exhibited through Sept. 7; features artist Gwenn Seemel; Wildflowers Too, 506 Broadway, Barnegat Light. 609-361-1101 or GwennSeemel.com.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; “Oceanography,” featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony; free to Village by the Shore Members and Holocaust survivors; $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
SAVE THE FLAVOR OF SUMMER — CANNING/FOOD PRESERVATION PRESENTATION: 7 to 8 p.m.; program will be held remotely via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey’s Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB — VIRTUAL: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson; registration required. AvalonFreLibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 3
‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
BACK TO SCHOOL DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center’s Back to School Supply Distribution; open to all families living in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Saturday, Sept. 12
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP’S TOWN WIDE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13; deadline for registration is Aug. 28; various locations in Stafford Township. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Sunday, Sept. 13
WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.
For kids
Tuesday, Sept. 1
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; for all ages; program will be made available via a link in website description. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 31
CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Jewish Family Service Nurse Educator Maggie Weaver, RN, for a healthy-eating workshop. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 3
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
