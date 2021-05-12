 Skip to main content
Community calendar
Events

Thursday, May 13

COMMUNITY GARDEN: daily through Sept. 30; in need of volunteers to help water and weed throughout the season; Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. bconway@buenavistanj.com.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY PHOTO EXHIBIT: exhibited through May 31; “Cumberland Pastoral”; captures the diversity, color and splendor of the Cumberland County landscape; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210.

EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through May 31; virtual exhibit hosted by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village members, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Friday, May 14

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

SECOND FRIDAY ON THE BAY: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; live music, topical presentations, food, beverages, and fun; live music; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, free admission. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.

SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; capture your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 15

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by The Charity League, serving Atlantic County; unique new and used items; sales benefit local charities; rain date May 22; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point; masks required. 609-432-6822.

For kids

Thursday, May 13

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: daily through May 15, May 17-28; visit the library this month to pick up “Take and Make” crafts to make at home; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

FIDO & FRIENDS: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; virtual visit from Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; children will take turns being paired with dogs that they can read to one-on-one; hosted by Vineland Public Library; registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4246.

OUTDOOR STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 13, 20, 27; for ages 5 and younger; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

TEEN-ISH: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; virtual, discussion-based workshop for teens where they can vent, ask questions and explore topics relevant to growing up as a teenager; free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

Groups

Thursday, May 13

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP — ONLINE: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; for ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who’ve had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, May 16

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, May 17

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Thursday, May 13

FAMILY FITNESS: SCAVENGER HUNT SHOW & TELL: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 S. New York Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Friday, May 14

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through June 25; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, May 15

YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Monday, May 17

OUTDOOR BEGINNER YOGA: 3 to 4 p.m.; relaxing outdoor yoga session; Inland Family Success, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-569-0376 or Inlandfsc.org.

Tuesday, May 18

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients; learn how to cook your favorite recipes. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

WELLNESS CLASSES FOR OLDER ADULTS: 1 to 2 p.m. May 18, 25, June 1, 8; Cape Assist’s next installments of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on the health and well-being of individuals 51 and older; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Wise.

Music

Thursday, May 13

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Thursday, May 13

CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 27; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.

‘NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!’ WITH DAVID FOX-ESTRIN: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom; David Fox-Estrin has spoken at the United Nations, the ADL, The Shoah Foundation, as well as many Universities and Holocaust Resource Centers; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

Sunday, June 6

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

