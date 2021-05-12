Community calendar

HOLLY TREASURES SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by The Charity League, serving Atlantic County; unique new and used items; sales benefit local charities; rain date May 22; 118 Pleasant Ave., Somers Point; masks required. 609-432-6822.

For kids

Thursday, May 13

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS FOR KIDS: daily through May 15, May 17-28; visit the library this month to pick up “Take and Make” crafts to make at home; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.

FIDO & FRIENDS: 4 to 5 p.m.; for ages 6 and older; virtual visit from Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group; children will take turns being paired with dogs that they can read to one-on-one; hosted by Vineland Public Library; registration required. 856-794-4244, ext. 4246.

OUTDOOR STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 13, 20, 27; for ages 5 and younger; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities outside; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.