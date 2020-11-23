Community calendar

DINNER AND A MOVIE: ‘RUSSELL CROWE IS UNHINGED’: 5 p.m.; full course, kosher meal and movie on the JCC’s big screen; masks required, temperature checks; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $25 members, $30 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM — COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by November 19 and include its special memory. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Dining out

Thursday, Nov. 26

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m.; reservations due by Nov. 20; take-out meals delivered to your car with turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, string beans, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of desserts; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville; reservations due by 5 p.m. Nov. 20. 609-704-7262 or 856-777-2416 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

For kids

Tuesday, Nov. 24

ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.