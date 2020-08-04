Events
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH DR. PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB VIA ZOOM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with Dave Montanye; title for August “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘SUMMER WIND’ EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays, through Sept. 5; reception 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8, includes music and poetry reading, light refreshments, some outdoor seating provided; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
Thursday, Aug. 6
AUGUST WATERCOLOR SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. four Thursdays; learn basic techniques to paint with watercolor; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $100 entire series, $30 individual classes. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
‘BACK IN THE DAY’ THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie’s & Pete’s, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
‘TALES OF THE VICTORIANS’: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; with magicians, Al and Sue Belmont; Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
For kids
Wednesday, Aug. 5
STREET HOCKEY SIGN UPS: register through Aug. 11; games begin Aug. 12; open to kids ages 4 to 6 in Hamilton Township and surrounding areas; learn the basics and play games; courts on Leipzig Avenue in Mays Landing; $45. 609-705-3087 or MaysLandingSports.com.
VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; program made available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; discuss the book “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Thursday, Aug. 6
ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.
Monday, Aug. 17
SUMMER SOCCER CAMP AT ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-21; for boys and girls entering first through eighth grades; by Prestige Soccer Training; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Thursday, Aug. 6
FAMILY FITNESS: WATER SPORTS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; online program open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn how to make a reusable water toy out of sponges; free. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM — THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, Aug. 10
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; donate blood and help save a life; make an appointment; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.
Music
Wednesday, Aug. 5
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, Aug. 6
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
