Community calendar

Events
Monday, Dec. 14
ACUA HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE: items collected through Dec. 18; Atlantic County residents are urged to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the 30th annual Holiday Food Drive; all food collected through the Holiday Food Drive will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township location. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/FoodDrive.
ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
AN OLDE FASHIONED CAPE MAY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: daily through Dec. 23; local residents, businesses, seasonal homeowners, and visitors are encouraged to participate in family-friendly festivities; post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #CapeMayChristmasCelebration; various locations in Cape May. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayStrong.org/Christmas2020.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY PRESENTS 'YULETIDE TALES': available online through Dec. 30; compilation of filmed stories and songs for the holiday; free, donations welcome. 609-884-5898 or eastlynnetheater.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: dusk to about 9 p.m. daily through end of year; weather permitting; Christmas trees light up to music on Lake Meone; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FALL BFA EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 through 11; visual arts seniors in the Bachelor of Fine Art degree program will display their artwork; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-652-4505 or Stockton.edu/ArtGallery.
'LE PETITE' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through December, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m.; multiple rounds with different patterns, and at least one winner in each round; presented by Longport Public Library; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
SNOWMAN WREATH TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; supplies will be able to be picked up at the center; presented by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share favorite holiday recipes and the memories they invoke; virtual program hosted by JFS Atlantic; reservations due by Dec. 10. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - CREATING YOUR BEST YEAR EVER: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion exploring creative ways to make and keep achievable New Year's resolutions for healthier and happier living in 2021; reservations due by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Thursday, Dec. 17
DIY SHOWER STEAMERS & HAND SCRUB VIDEO: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or newday-fsc.org.
WHEATON CONVERSATIONS: BETH LIPMAN & ERICA ROSENFELD: part of "Wheaton Conversations," a new virtual series highlighting select and diverse artists with ties to WheatonArts; interview with glass artists Erica Rosenfeld and Beth Lipman, who have over 40 years of combined experience as makers; free registration. 609-856-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Sunday, Dec. 20
AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 4 p.m. Dec. 20, "Nutcracker"; 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.
For kids
Monday, Dec. 14
TODDLER TIME: PAJAMA PARTY & STORY TIME: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; open to all families in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
ONLINE STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; online version of weekly Preschool Story Time, where librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time, as well as shared on the Library's Facebook and Instagram pages. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 a.m.; Holiday Virtual Story Time with the Cumberland County Library; listen to a holiday story presented by Miss Stephanie. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Golf
Groups
Monday, Dec. 14
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 'FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER': 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; free event open to anyone who has read the month's discussion title; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m. third Tuesdays through March 2021, Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. 609-568-5073 or GTNJ.org.
GRIEFSHARE WEEKLY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 5, 2021; GriefShare is a weekly meeting to provide support and encouragement for those who have lost a loved one; Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood. 609-226-1482 or GriefShare.org.
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
'BLACK STORIES MATTER': VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrates diversity and inclusion; for ages 18 and older. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 17
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dorothy Pearson; title for December, "The Shell Game" by Sara Paretsky; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; program is moderated by Village Membership Director Tina Serota; registration required by Dec. 14. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Dec. 18
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Dec. 21
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Dec. 16
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 17
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Dec. 18
VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Dec. 12
YOGA CLASSES: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; learn the poses in a gentle and safe environment; bring your own mat, or equipment rental is available ($2; includes 1 mat, 2 blocks, 1 towel); outside under the pavilion or on the lawn depending on the weather; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5. 856-457-9869.
Music
Thursday, Dec. 17
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
