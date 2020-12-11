NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS IS THE ONLY SAVE VERSION WE HAVE.

label hed is: COMMUNITY CALENDAR

set in box text; subhed for category, boxhed for dates

............................

Events

Monday, Dec. 14

ACUA HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE: items collected through Dec. 18; Atlantic County residents are urged to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the 30th annual Holiday Food Drive; all food collected through the Holiday Food Drive will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township location. 609-272-6950 or ACUA.com/FoodDrive.

ADA TRILLO: 'IF WALLS COULD SPEAK': Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 8; exhibit of photographs of refugees at the Mexican border by Ada Trillo; Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.