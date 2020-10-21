COMMUNITY ACTVIST

Steven Young
Age: 60
Hometown: Atlantic City. NJ
Occupation: Youth Advisor, Business Owner
What is your first time voting story?
The first time Steven Young, 60, of Atlantic City, got involved in voting was, he stated, “around 1984.”
Young shared a memory of a familiar old man that used to ride his bike around the city: “He used to say, ‘Look, you’re a very outspoken young man, why don’t you get involved in politics?’
The man told Young about the Atlantic City-County Committee, which he explained as the foundation of politics in the community. From there, Young joined the Democratic Party and has been heavily involved in activism and politics. Young noted that, through street organizing and street campaigning, he has helped Reverend Jesse Jackson and President Barack Obama during their political campaigns.
What does voting mean to you?
To Young, voting is a process that does not end with the push of a button, explaining that he believes that, “we, as responsible voters, have to hold the people elected accountable for their actions in office.”
“I have a radio show called ‘Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud,’ and we’ve been educating people on voting because you just don’t vote on election day,” Young supplied.
Young shared that he began his journey as an activist with a goal to make a positive change. To that end, he has a passion for educating individuals through his radio show, activism, and the National Action Network (NAN).
Young is currently the South Jersey Chapter President of NAN. Founded in 1991, by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN enables Young to advocate for things like voting rights, criminal justice reform, and police accountability.
Share the tradition of voting in your family?
“For all the years I’ve been voting, I’ve been going to the polls because there’s nothing like the feeling of seeing officials’ names, signing your name and pressing the thing that says ‘vote,’” Young said.
Since voting is so important to him, he has brought his children to the polls. Even when they could not vote, he wanted to make sure that they saw the process from beginning to end.
“When they voted for the first time, I took them back home,” he said, “and then I told them that what they do after election day ishow you can hold elected officials accountable because you’re a part of the process.”
