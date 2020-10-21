COMMUNITY ACTVIST

“I have a radio show called ‘Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud,’ and we’ve been educating people on voting because you just don’t vote on election day,” Young supplied.

Young shared that he began his journey as an activist with a goal to make a positive change. To that end, he has a passion for educating individuals through his radio show, activism, and the National Action Network (NAN).

Young is currently the South Jersey Chapter President of NAN. Founded in 1991, by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN enables Young to advocate for things like voting rights, criminal justice reform, and police accountability.

Share the tradition of voting in your family?

“For all the years I’ve been voting, I’ve been going to the polls because there’s nothing like the feeling of seeing officials’ names, signing your name and pressing the thing that says ‘vote,’” Young said.

Since voting is so important to him, he has brought his children to the polls. Even when they could not vote, he wanted to make sure that they saw the process from beginning to end.

“When they voted for the first time, I took them back home,” he said, “and then I told them that what they do after election day ishow you can hold elected officials accountable because you’re a part of the process.”