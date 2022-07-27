COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Despite it being a hot and humid day, excitement was in the air in the city as hundreds packed into Bader Field on Saturday fo…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — As of Sept. 15, Cape Regional Medical Center will no longer provide maternity care, a hospital official confirmed Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Surviving day to day is tough for people like Richard Fertig.
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic Avenue’s long-planned “diet” started Wednesday with contractors beginning the work to reduce the city’s main artery t…
WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized after police say he shot himself on the beach near the city's border with North Wildwood.
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos’ first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night.
Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after avoiding it for more than two years.
OCEAN CITY — Thousands of people gathered along the bay side of the island to catch a glimpse of dozens of boats during the 67th annual Night …
Two Galloway Township men were arrested Thursday as part of a weeks-long investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are investigating a pair of deaths at a residence, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Middle…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE