Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, the team announced Saturday.

Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City, now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Bieniemy, who turns 54 in August, emerged from a pool of more than a half-dozen candidates as Washington’s choice for the job following the Chiefs’ second championship in his five seasons as their offensive coordinator. The longtime NFL assistant has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs, but Reid calling plays for an offense featuring a two-time MVP in Mahomes clouded Bieniemy’s stock.

The decisions by teams not to hire Bieniemy, who is Black, as a head coach have been an ongoing talking point for critics of the NFL’s minority hiring practices.

Bieniemy will get the chance to call plays and run every aspect of Washington’s offense under Ron Rivera, a defensive-minded coach and former linebacker who’s going into his fourth season in charge of the team’s football operations.

Bieniemy inherits second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who goes into spring as the starter, and an offense that includes running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson and top receiver Terry McLaurin.

A running back for nine seasons in the 1990s, Bieniemy has coached at the college and pro levels. He coached running backs with Kansas City for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator and before that worked at the University of Colorado and for the Minnesota Vikings as a position coach.

Patriots' Slater returning for 16th season:

After the New England Patriots' season came to an end last month, Matt Slater said he'd given everything he had during his 15 years in the NFL.

But for now, retirement can wait.

The Patriots announced Friday that the 37-year-old and two-time All-Pro has decided to return for his 16th season in 2023.

“I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career," Slater said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of coach (Bill) Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream.”

A fifth-round draft pick by New England in 2008 and son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, he has grown into a locker room leader and embodiment of Belichick's “Patriot Way” culture. Along the way Slater has been voted as the special team captain 12 times while winning three Super Bowl rings.

“Matt’s incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed,” Belichick said. “We are thrilled he will be playing this season.”

The longest-tenured player on the 2022 roster, he has appeared in 222 games and is second only to Tom Brady in games played for the Patriots. He hasn’t missed a game over the past five seasons.

Last season Slater finished with 13 special teams tackles. His 11 seasons with double-digit special teams tackles is the most in the NFL since 2000.