ATLANTIC CITY — Since reopening in early July, there have been 251 reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus among those who work at a …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A crash between a compact sport utility vehicle and a school bus resulted in the death of a township resident, police said…
ATLANTIC CITY — Late in the third quarter of the “Monday Night Football” game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, the lone ser…
Restaurants and bars across the state have been ordered to close indoor dining as of 10 each night starting Thursday, a new restriction to mit…
The federal sentencing hearing for the former Atlantic City mayor who pleaded guilty in 2019 to a single count of wire fraud has been adjourne…
Democratic officials in the area pushed back Thursday against Republican officials who made remarks about the LGBTQ community and “left-wing r…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor City man died Friday night after crashing a dirt bike in the Mizpah section of the township.
CAMDEN — A pain management doctor with an office in Northfield was charged in a $24.6 million billing fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpen…
