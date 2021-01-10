Comics & TV
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
MAYS LANDING — Joshua Smith is getting plenty of mileage out of his inflatable Baby Trump costume.
Owners of Knife & Fork and Dock's Oyster House to open restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel in the spring
ATLANTIC CITY — The owners of the Knife & Fork Inn and Dock’s Oyster House are scheduled to open a new restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel.
A Cape May County resident was charged with unlawful entry in Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol in Washington, according to the United States Ca…
State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way collision on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat on Saturday.
LINWOOD — Finn Matthews left here four years ago at 16 and moved to Los Angeles to see if he could make a living creating music.
ShopRite has partnered with the state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to …
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the supervision of the Linwood Police Department after several complaints of alleged mi…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival is moving to Bader Field this year.
For Leonard Guthrie Jr., Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., was meant to be about restoration and revival.
