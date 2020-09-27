Related to this story
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Donald Trump Jr. arrived at a fundraiser at the Historic Smithville Inn on Tuesday evening greeted by shouts from a crowd …
On a cool, sunny Monday afternoon in late summer, four women gathered on the Boardwalk in front of one of the city’s most iconic buildings, pr…
TRENTON — Single-use plastic and paper bags, as well as Styrofoam containers would be banned in New Jersey under legislation that passed the D…
ATLANTIC CITY — The number of city firefighters exposed to COVID-19 has ballooned to about 65, and the “ineffective approach” city and state o…
ATLANTIC CITY — More than 70 liquor licenses are set to expire at the end of the month and there is growing concern that there may not be enou…
ATLANTIC CITY — Six members of the Fire Department have tested positive for the new coronavirus, city officials confirmed Thursday.
Ryan and Gavin Mallen feel closest to their father, Al, on the sports fields of Egg Harbor Township.
Showboat Atlantic City owner wants to build beach bar to complement indoor water park concept
Former Ocean Casino executive files whistleblower suit
VENTNOR — Amir Johnson was bleeding from the neck and told officers several times to shoot him because he wanted to die before he was fatally …
