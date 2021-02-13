Comics & TV
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Bally’s casino in Atlantic City will temporarily close for 38 hours next week to perform a technology overhaul.
ATLANTIC CITY — As a result of a continued increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Atlantic County's vaccination mega site at the Atlantic Cit…
AtlantiCare will open up several new windows on its website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Atlantic City mega site this week.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A school administrator who has been on leave since last year after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia r…
ATLANTIC CITY — An Absecon man died early Sunday morning during a car crash on Route 30 at milepost 54.5, police said.
Will Mendo, a very successful golf coach and English teacher at Middle Township High School and a longtime lifeguard who touched a lot of live…
CHERRY HILL — A Burlington County woman trying to get an unknown injured animal out of the road was struck and killed by a car last week, poli…
For more than a year, progressive Democrats have waged a war against New Jersey’s “county line” ballot tradition, which they say gives too muc…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Saturday.
TRENTON — More than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in New Jersey, pushing the state closer to its goal of 70% vaccina…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE