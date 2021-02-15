Comics & Puzzles
ATLANTIC CITY — Bally’s casino in Atlantic City will temporarily close for 38 hours next week to perform a technology overhaul.
ATLANTIC CITY — As a result of a continued increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Atlantic County's vaccination mega site at the Atlantic Cit…
AtlantiCare will open up several new windows on its website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Atlantic City mega site this week.
The female snow leopard who successfully reared four litters of cubs at the Cape May County Zoo died Friday, zoo officials said Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Anthony and Carrie Ariemma are excited to see the former Trump Plaza be demolished.
For more than a year, progressive Democrats have waged a war against New Jersey’s “county line” ballot tradition, which they say gives too muc…
ATLANTIC CITY — On Wednesday, Trump Plaza will come down and leave the city with a golden opportunity to redevelop one of its few remaining av…
Will Mendo, a very successful golf coach and English teacher at Middle Township High School and a longtime lifeguard who touched a lot of live…
You’d have to go back a couple of years, to March 21, 2018, to see a one-day snow total as big as the 5.5 inches that fell at Atlantic City In…
Vineland will soon be one of 10 cities across the state to open a community-based COVID-19 vaccination site.
