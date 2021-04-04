Comics & Puzzles
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City police officer was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to steal groceries from Walmart.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from Atlantic City, were charged Friday in connection with the death of a Board…
SOMERS POINT — Four Atlantic County men, including a prominent local businessman, have been arrested on charges related to an arson police say…
LONGPORT — With Margate’s Amherst Avenue business district getting a shiny new facelift, which is sure to attract more people to the area, res…
OCEAN CITY — The owners of Gillian's Wonderland Pier are teaming up with the owners of the Icona hotel chain to enhance the Boardwalk amusemen…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is facing federal penalties after a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his carry-on bag at the Atlantic City In…
Pep Boys — the iconic chain marking its 100th anniversary — is stepping up closures of its familiar retail stores to concentrate on its tire a…
OCEAN CITY — Bob Zentmeyer considers a trip to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier a rite of passage for anyone who visits the resort’s Boardwalk in the…
ATLANTIC CITY — A three-month investigation led to the arrest of a city man and the seizure of drugs Thursday, police said Friday.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man died Saturday after his motorcycle hit a mail truck on the White Horse Pike, police said.
