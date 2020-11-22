Comics & Puzzles
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in a Sunday afternoon fire at a city grocery store.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the city’s most iconic restaurants are partnering with the city’s first casino to introduce a new dining concept next year.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said that despite planned casino closings in the region to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there’s no evidence …
ATLANTIC CITY — A fishing tournament with a $1 million prize purse held yearly in South Florida is coming to Golden Nugget Atlantic City next …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening after a head-on crash on the White Horse Pike.
State gaming regulators will hold a special meeting next week to consider a request by Golden Nugget Atlantic City to essentially split off in…
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s victory on Election Day earned him more than just another year in office — it also netted him a 37% sa…
ATLANTIC CITY —More than 200 school district employees did not return to work on Monday, the first day students returned to in-person instruct…
Another food distribution, this time focused on holiday meals, for Atlantic City residents and casino workers is set for Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested two men after searching two apartments in an Absecon Boulevard high-rise and finding significant amo…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE