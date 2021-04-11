Comics & Puzzles
Family deplaned from Spirit Airlines flight to A.C. after not complying with mask mandate, but given second chance
A family on a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to Atlantic City was removed from the plane before takeoff on Monday after not complying wit…
A veteran Ocean City police officer has been charged with aggravated sexual assault following an investigation into a reported sexual relation…
ATLANTIC CITY — A Manahawkin man jumped from the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage Wednesday afternoon, police said.
When Anthony and Nick DellaVecchia opened Tony Beef in Galloway Township three years ago, it was obvious the brothers had a vision beyond their original location.
ABSECON — An Atlantic City woman is in critical condition after a car crash on Route 30 that also left multiple children injured, police said …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old man crashed his car Thursday after having an apparent medical emergency while driving, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to provide $35 million in federal funding to restaurants, bars, breweries, brew pubs a…
ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from Atlantic City, were charged Friday in connection with the death of a Board…
ATLANTIC CITY — A store clerk on the boardwalk was charged Monday after falsely reporting a robbery, police said.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The investigation is ongoing into the death of a 3-year-old girl in the Erma section of Lower Township, said Cape May C…
