ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino settled a legal dispute earlier this year with two former tenants of the property and will pay th…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Storybook Land family amusement park will receive nationwide exposure from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday during “The Great C…
Atlantic City’s B&B Saloon was among a list of 10 bars whose liquor licenses may be suspended as a result of state COVID-19 violations.
ATLANTIC CITY — To anyone considering selling drugs or engaging in prostitution, the city’s top cop has a message for you — think twice.
The state Board of the Medical Examiners on Tuesday disciplined two South Jersey physicians who pleaded guilty to federal charges of health ca…
CAPE MAY — With war looming on the horizon, and a new generation of German U-boats under construction, the United States military faced an urg…
Anyone who came within a slight ocean breeze of Atlantic City’s beaches or Boardwalk this summer, has stayed on a hotel floor with smoking roo…
CAPE MAY — The quartet of huge birds glided over a furrowed field just south of the Cape May Canal. They circled the field on New England Road…
ATLANTIC CITY — It was Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, and all Joe Lupo could do was grimace. Last call had come…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Friday after confronting and threatening to kill Mayor Marty Small Sr. at City Hall, police said Saturday.
