Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to eligible community health care workers early n…
ATLANTIC CITY — Scott Bittner was putting his children to bed when he heard someone yelling about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The state attorney general is seeking a 66-day liquor license suspension for a North Wildwood bar.
State Police say what appears to have been a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway killed two people New Year’s morning.
Rita Fulginiti was re-elected Cape May County clerk in November, but Rita Rothberg will hold that office.
BRIDGETON — Inmates and staff at a South Jersey prison on Tuesday became the first in the state to start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, stat…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will raise objections to accepting the Electoral College's vote counts from states that did not follow their o…
ATLANTTIC CITY — Police on Friday said they rescued a woman from prostitution and arrested two South Jersey residents.
ATLANTIC CITY — Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, realized “a while back” that New Year’s Eve would look different at the casinos th…
A baby named Jose was the first child of the new year born at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE