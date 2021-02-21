Comics & Puzzles
ATLANTIC CITY — On Wednesday, Trump Plaza will come down and leave the city with a golden opportunity to redevelop one of its few remaining av…
ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County man became a millionaire Saturday afternoon when he hit a $1.1 million jackpot on a progressive poker game a…
A Linwood therapist was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home detention after she paid $4,000 to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a hit …
A Vineland man was indicted for allegedly stealing more than $96,000 from New Jersey’s unemployment insurance trust fund, the state Attorney G…
Miroslaw Klimczak immigrated to the United States from Poland in the 1980s and soon landed a job at Trump Plaza. He didn’t know any English bu…
BRIGANTINE — Inside the Brigantine Community School, everything feels familiar. Teachers at the front of classrooms ask a question, and studen…
AtlantiCare will open up several new windows on its website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Atlantic City mega site this week.
MARGATE — Although many love Lucy the Elephant, no one booked a reservation to sleep inside her on Valentine’s Day, despite the promise of din…
The female snow leopard who successfully reared four litters of cubs at the Cape May County Zoo died Friday, zoo officials said Sunday.
